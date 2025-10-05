LOGIN
7 'hindi names' 3I/ATLAS could have got if India had detected it first

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 15:50 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 15:50 IST

If India had been the first to spot the mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, it might have received names rooted in Sanskrit, mythology, and cosmic symbolism. Here are 7 imaginative Hindi names reflecting its cosmic journey.

Antarikshdoot – “Messenger from Space”
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Antarikshdoot – “Messenger from Space”

A fitting name for a comet arriving from interstellar space, symbolizing a cosmic envoy delivering secrets from the universe.

Aakashgami – “Traveler of the Sky”
2 / 7
(Photograph: ESA)

Aakashgami – “Traveler of the Sky”

Highlighting its fast, unpredictable path across the solar system, emphasising motion and celestial travel.

Brahmandyatri – “Traveler of the Universe”
3 / 7
(Photograph: NASA/ Hubble)

Brahmandyatri – “Traveler of the Universe”

A grand name that honours the comet’s interstellar origin and long cosmic journey across the galaxy.

Videshgrah – “Object from Beyond”
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Videshgrah – “Object from Beyond”

A straightforward name referencing its origin beyond our solar system, symbolising mystery and foreignness.

Agyatgrah – “Unknown Object”
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Agyatgrah – “Unknown Object”

Reflecting the enigmatic nature of the comet, whose composition, trajectory, and potential intelligence remain puzzling to scientists.

Taaranukram – “Sequence of Stars”
6 / 7
(Photograph: Gemini Observatory)

Taaranukram – “Sequence of Stars”

Evoking the image of the comet threading through the stars, connecting constellations and cosmic pathways.

Antarikshrahasya – “Cosmic Mystery”
7 / 7
(Photograph: ESO/ Very Large Telescope)

Antarikshrahasya – “Cosmic Mystery”

A name capturing the awe and intrigue surrounding 3I/ATLAS, highlighting the unknown aspects of interstellar objects.

