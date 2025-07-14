LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson: 7 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history, only one Indian in list

From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson: 7 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history, only one Indian in list

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 15:20 IST

From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson, here's a look at seven highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Surprisingly, only one Indian is in the list.

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets
1 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) - 800 wickets

The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in the Test cricket history, he amassed 800 Test wickets in 133 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets
2 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Shane Warne (Australia) - 708 wickets

Former Australian player Shane Warne was one of the greatest spinners in the world. In his Test cricket career, he amassed 708 wickets in 145 Test matches at a bowling average of 25.41. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-wicket hauls.

James Anderson (England) - 704 wickets
3 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

James Anderson (England) - 704 wickets

The former English pacer, known for his swing and pace bowling was one the greatest pacers of his era. In 188 Test matches, he amassed 704 wickets at a bowling average of 26.45. His tally also includes 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Anil Kumble (India) - 619 wickets

The former Indian captain and a great leggie, Anil Kumble has taken 619 Test wickets in 132 Test matches at a bowling average of 29.65. His tally also includes 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls

Stuart Broad (England) - 604 wickets
5 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Stuart Broad (England) - 604 wickets

The former England speedster has taken 604 wickets in 167 Test matches at a bowling average of 27.68. His tally includes 20 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn McGrath (Australia) - 563 wickets

McGrath was one of the great pacers of Australian cricket team. During his time, he took 563 wickets in 124 Test matches at a bowling average of 21.64. His tally includes 29 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 562 wickets

Lyon is considered as one of the best spinners in the cricket history. In 139 Test matches, he has taken 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally includes 24 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls.

Trending Photo

From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson: 7 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history, only one Indian in list
7

From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson: 7 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history, only one Indian in list

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales become first Latino couple to win Love Island USA season 7. Will they split the $100K prize?
6

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales become first Latino couple to win Love Island USA season 7. Will they split the $100K prize?

Before Family Man 3 releases, watch these 7 Manoj Bajpayee movies and TV show on Netflix, Prime and more
8

Before Family Man 3 releases, watch these 7 Manoj Bajpayee movies and TV show on Netflix, Prime and more

Stimulus payments worth $300 to $1,700 coming in July: Do you qualify? Here's how you can claim your rebate
7

Stimulus payments worth $300 to $1,700 coming in July: Do you qualify? Here's how you can claim your rebate

Massive fireball, thick black smoke: 5 images show horrific plane crash at London's Southend Airport immediately after takeoff
6

Massive fireball, thick black smoke: 5 images show horrific plane crash at London's Southend Airport immediately after takeoff