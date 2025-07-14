/From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson: 7 highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history, only one Indian in list

From Muttiah Muralitharan to James Anderson, here's a look at seven highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history. Surprisingly, only one Indian is in the list.
The former Sri Lankan spinner, Muralitharan is the highest wicket-taker in the Test cricket history, he amassed 800 Test wickets in 133 Test matches at a bowling average of 22.72. His tally also includes 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 ten-wicket hauls.
Former Australian player Shane Warne was one of the greatest spinners in the world. In his Test cricket career, he amassed 708 wickets in 145 Test matches at a bowling average of 25.41. His tally also includes 37 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-wicket hauls.
The former English pacer, known for his swing and pace bowling was one the greatest pacers of his era. In 188 Test matches, he amassed 704 wickets at a bowling average of 26.45. His tally also includes 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.
The former Indian captain and a great leggie, Anil Kumble has taken 619 Test wickets in 132 Test matches at a bowling average of 29.65. His tally also includes 35 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls
The former England speedster has taken 604 wickets in 167 Test matches at a bowling average of 27.68. His tally includes 20 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.
McGrath was one of the great pacers of Australian cricket team. During his time, he took 563 wickets in 124 Test matches at a bowling average of 21.64. His tally includes 29 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.
Lyon is considered as one of the best spinners in the cricket history. In 139 Test matches, he has taken 562 wickets at a bowling average of 30.14. His tally includes 24 five-wicket hauls and five ten-wicket hauls.