/7 hidden secrets of 3I/ATLAS that will blow your mind

Know 7 secrets about 3I/ATLAS that will blow your mind! This unusual visitor from deep space hides truths that scientists are just beginning to understand.
Origin Beyond Our Solar System
According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet visiting our solar system for the first time. Its hyperbolic orbit shows it comes from a distant star system, making it a rare and valuable visitor to study.
Unusual Carbon Dioxide Levels
According to the James Webb Space Telescope findings, 3I/ATLAS contains much more carbon dioxide than water ice compared to regular comets. This unusual chemical mix provides clues about its origin in a carbon-rich environment.
Early Activity Far From the Sun
According to ESA, the comet began releasing gases and dust at over 6 AU from the Sun, much earlier than typical comets. This hints at the presence of highly volatile ices that sublimate at greater distances.
Larger Than Expected
According to the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, 3I/ATLAS measures up to around 5.6 km across, making it one of the largest interstellar objects ever recorded, larger than the first known ‘Oumuamua.
Reddish Coma Colour
According to observations by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, the comet’s coma has a reddish colour, indicating it may contain complex organic molecules or similar dust particles to other interstellar visitors.
Safe Near Pass to Earth
According to ESA, 3I/ATLAS will stay at a safe distance of around 1.8 AU from Earth, eliminating any risk of collision. This close approach offers a unique chance to observe an interstellar visitor up close.
Window into Alien Planet Systems
According to NASA scientists, analysing the comet’s composition helps understand planet formation in other star systems. 3I/ATLAS acts as a cosmic messenger carrying secrets from a faraway place.