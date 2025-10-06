LOGIN
7 hidden secrets of 3I/ATLAS that will blow your mind

Published: Oct 06, 2025, 18:15 IST

Know 7 secrets about 3I/ATLAS that will blow your mind! This unusual visitor from deep space hides truths that scientists are just beginning to understand. 

Origin Beyond Our Solar System
(Photograph: X)

Origin Beyond Our Solar System

According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS is an interstellar comet visiting our solar system for the first time. Its hyperbolic orbit shows it comes from a distant star system, making it a rare and valuable visitor to study.

Unusual Carbon Dioxide Levels
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Unusual Carbon Dioxide Levels

According to the James Webb Space Telescope findings, 3I/ATLAS contains much more carbon dioxide than water ice compared to regular comets. This unusual chemical mix provides clues about its origin in a carbon-rich environment.

Early Activity Far From the Sun
(Photograph: NASA)

Early Activity Far From the Sun

According to ESA, the comet began releasing gases and dust at over 6 AU from the Sun, much earlier than typical comets. This hints at the presence of highly volatile ices that sublimate at greater distances.

Larger Than Expected
(Photograph: NASA)

Larger Than Expected

According to the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, 3I/ATLAS measures up to around 5.6 km across, making it one of the largest interstellar objects ever recorded, larger than the first known ‘Oumuamua.

Reddish Coma Colour
(Photograph: NASA)

Reddish Coma Colour

According to observations by the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, the comet’s coma has a reddish colour, indicating it may contain complex organic molecules or similar dust particles to other interstellar visitors.

Safe Near Pass to Earth
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Safe Near Pass to Earth

According to ESA, 3I/ATLAS will stay at a safe distance of around 1.8 AU from Earth, eliminating any risk of collision. This close approach offers a unique chance to observe an interstellar visitor up close.

Window into Alien Planet Systems
(Photograph: NASA)

Window into Alien Planet Systems

According to NASA scientists, analysing the comet’s composition helps understand planet formation in other star systems. 3I/ATLAS acts as a cosmic messenger carrying secrets from a faraway place.

