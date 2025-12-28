Even after rapid drone advancements, helicopters remain indispensable for heavy-lift logistics, large-scale troop assaults, and complex medical evacuations requiring in-flight care. It’s ability to operate in extreme weather, survive electronic jamming, and fly for hours.
While drones can carry small packages, they cannot match the brute strength of a Chinook or Mi-26. JOUAV notes that even heavy-lift industrial drones top out at around 500 kg, whereas military helicopters routinely transport 20-tonne armoured vehicles and artillery pieces essential for ground warfare.
Drones cannot seize territory; only boots on the ground can. The National Interest explains that helicopter air assaults remain the only way to rapidly insert hundreds of soldiers behind enemy lines to capture bridges, headquarters, or strategic hubs in a single coordinated wave.
Drones may eventually ferry wounded soldiers, but they cannot provide care en route. Vertical Magazine highlights that critical "Golden Hour" survival often depends on onboard medics stabilizing patients, administering blood, and managing trauma while flying tasks a robot cannot perform.
Drones can't hoist humans from flooding rooftops or storm-tossed seas. Where as A helicopter can provide the stability and power required to winch a flailing survivor safely against high winds far exceed the capabilities of current electric quadcopters.
In heavy electronic warfare, drone signals can be jammed or hijacked, severing control. Defense News reports that manned helicopters are immune to signal severing; human pilots can navigate visually and complete missions even when all digital networks go down.
Batteries simply cannot compete with fuel tanks yet. Lensaloft comparisons show that while professional drones struggle to fly beyond 30-40 minutes, helicopters can operate for 3-4 hours continuously, covering hundreds of miles without needing to land and recharge.
High winds and turbulence easily ground drones. While The2,000kg helicopters have the mass and rotor inertia to fly safely in gale-force winds and storms where lightweight drones would be uncontrollable or destroyed.