7 frightening characteristics of '3I/ATLAS' according to Avi Loeb

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 04:54 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 04:54 IST

Joe Rogan’s guest, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, believes that 3I/ATLAS, a strange interstellar object, may not be just another comet. Here are seven eerie traits that make it one of the most mysterious objects ever observed.

1. It’s Moving Too Fast for a Typical Comet
1 / 7
(Photograph: JRE)

1. It’s Moving Too Fast for a Typical Comet

3I/ATLAS entered our Solar System at a velocity much higher than what’s expected of gravitationally bound objects. Loeb says its hyperbolic trajectory suggests it came from deep interstellar space — or was intentionally propelled.

2. It’s Not Behaving Like a Comet
2 / 7

2. It’s Not Behaving Like a Comet

Unlike normal comets, 3I/ATLAS lacks a visible gas or dust tail. Yet, it shows non-gravitational acceleration, as if something other than the Sun’s gravity is pushing it, a phenomenon Loeb argues could hint at artificial propulsion.

3. Its Shape May Defy Nature
3 / 7
(Photograph: ATLAS observatory)

3. Its Shape May Defy Nature

Initial light reflection data suggested 3I/ATLAS could be extremely thin, possibly flat like a solar sail. Loeb theorises that this could allow it to harness sunlight for motion, a design seen in theoretical interstellar probes.

4. It Might Be Sending Out Mini-Probes
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

4. It Might Be Sending Out Mini-Probes

During his chat with Joe Rogan, Loeb raised the possibility that 3I/ATLAS could have released smaller “dandelion seed”-like probes to explore planets like Earth or Mars, an unsettling thought if true.

5. It’s Part of a Pattern of Visitors
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. It’s Part of a Pattern of Visitors

3I/ATLAS is the third known interstellar object after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov. Loeb believes repeated detections could point to a larger cosmic pattern, perhaps an ongoing exploration effort from elsewhere.

6. Astronomers Can’t Agree on What It Is
6 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

6. Astronomers Can’t Agree on What It Is

Despite global observation, scientists haven’t reached consensus on whether 3I/ATLAS is a comet, asteroid, or alien probe. Loeb says this very uncertainty exposes how conventional science often avoids confronting radical possibilities.

7. It Arrived Around a Time of Major Cosmic Change
7 / 7

7. It Arrived Around a Time of Major Cosmic Change

Loeb links the timing of 3I/ATLAS’s appearance to growing interstellar detections and upcoming solar cycle peaks, a period when our Solar System becomes more observable to potential extraterrestrial technologies.

