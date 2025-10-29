/7 frightening characteristics of '3I/ATLAS' according to Avi Loeb

Joe Rogan’s guest, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, believes that 3I/ATLAS, a strange interstellar object, may not be just another comet. Here are seven eerie traits that make it one of the most mysterious objects ever observed.
3I/ATLAS entered our Solar System at a velocity much higher than what’s expected of gravitationally bound objects. Loeb says its hyperbolic trajectory suggests it came from deep interstellar space — or was intentionally propelled.
Unlike normal comets, 3I/ATLAS lacks a visible gas or dust tail. Yet, it shows non-gravitational acceleration, as if something other than the Sun’s gravity is pushing it, a phenomenon Loeb argues could hint at artificial propulsion.
Initial light reflection data suggested 3I/ATLAS could be extremely thin, possibly flat like a solar sail. Loeb theorises that this could allow it to harness sunlight for motion, a design seen in theoretical interstellar probes.
During his chat with Joe Rogan, Loeb raised the possibility that 3I/ATLAS could have released smaller “dandelion seed”-like probes to explore planets like Earth or Mars, an unsettling thought if true.
3I/ATLAS is the third known interstellar object after ‘Oumuamua and Borisov. Loeb believes repeated detections could point to a larger cosmic pattern, perhaps an ongoing exploration effort from elsewhere.
Despite global observation, scientists haven’t reached consensus on whether 3I/ATLAS is a comet, asteroid, or alien probe. Loeb says this very uncertainty exposes how conventional science often avoids confronting radical possibilities.
Loeb links the timing of 3I/ATLAS’s appearance to growing interstellar detections and upcoming solar cycle peaks, a period when our Solar System becomes more observable to potential extraterrestrial technologies.