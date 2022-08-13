7 formal suits from tinsel towners’ closets

Aug 13, 2022

Formal suits are the hardest to style. Let's start there! Even when we get the fit right, it's quite hard to layer them with the right shirt. And, then accessorising them is a whole big task. Unless you have an entourage of stylists, designers and MUAs like celebs, it's easy to mess up. The easiest option in such situations is to recreate celebrity looks that have the approval of critics and fashionistas. Wondering how you can do that? Just check out our gallery and bookmark your favourite designs.

Channel your inner fashionista in chic formal suits with the help of this style guide. Take style cues from your favourite stars.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If you wish to make a major fashion statement like Priyanka Chopra Jonas then opt for a printed formal suit and pair it with black pumps, a black clutch, small round sunglasses and statement earrings. Keep your makeup subtle.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 look is to die for! If you come across a fashionable suit like Deepika or are planning to get it custom-made, rock it with a messy bun or sleep ponytail. And, don't forget to wear your diamond-studded jewellery.

Gal Gadot

Don a white three-piece suit set like Gal Gadot for formal events that require you to look chic and elegant at the same time.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi's sky blue semi-formal suit can be styled with both white or black crop top. Just make sure that your heels and purse match the colour of your top.

Jennifer Lawrence

To cinch your waist, you can wear a broad waist belt with your suit like Jennifer Lawrence. Inside the suit, you can wear a tube top, shirt or even a bralette. The choice depends on the occasion you are dressing for.

Blake Lively

If you don't like boring colours like black, brown, blue and beige, opt for a bright neon shade like Blake Lively and grab all the eyeballs.

Emma Watson

For office events that require you to dress modestly, take style cues from 'Harry Potter' actress Emma Watson.

