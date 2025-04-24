From Chris Gayle to Abhishek Sharma here's a look at seven fastest hundreds in IPL history

1. Chris Gayle – 30 Balls

Chris Gayle remains the undisputed king of IPL power-hitting. He holds the record for the fastest century in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls. This astonishing innings came in 2013 when Gayle, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India.