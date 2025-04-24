Advertisment
From Chris Gayle to Abhishek Sharma here's a look at seven fastest hundreds in IPL history

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Here's a look at seven fastest Hundreds in IPL History ft Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan, David Miller, Travis Head, Priyansh Arya as several records are set at IPL 2025.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Chris Gayle
1. Chris Gayle – 30 Balls
1. Chris Gayle – 30 Balls

Chris Gayle remains the undisputed king of IPL power-hitting. He holds the record for the fastest century in the tournament’s history, reaching the milestone in just 30 balls. This astonishing innings came in 2013 when Gayle, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India.

Yusuf Pathan
2. Yusuf Pathan – 37 Balls
2. Yusuf Pathan – 37 Balls

Yusuf Pathan, who smashed a 37-ball century in 2010 while playing for the Rajasthan Royals. Facing Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Pathan’s innings was a display of fearless strokeplay.

David Miller
3. David Miller – 38 Balls
3. David Miller – 38 Balls

David Miller, who earned the nickname "Killer Miller" after his breathtaking 38-ball hundred in 2013. Representing Kings XI Punjab, Miller decimated the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling line-up in Mohali.

Travis Head
4. Travis Head – 39 Balls
4. Travis Head – 39 Balls

Travis Head’s remarkable innings came in April 2024 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore. His powerful hitting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was both poetic and punishing.

IPL 2025: Who is Punjab Kings batting sensation Priyansh Arya, scoring 103 off 42 deliveries against CSK
5. Priyansh Arya – 39 Balls
5. Priyansh Arya – 39 Balls

Priyansh Arya achieved his milestone just a year later in April 2025. Playing for Punjab Kings against the Chennai Super Kings at Mullanpur, the young Indian batter made headlines with his fearless display, signaling the rise of a new batting sensation.

SRH vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma enters history books with highest score by an Indian in IPL
6. Abhishek Sharma – 40 Balls
6. Abhishek Sharma – 40 Balls

Abhishek Sharma sits at number six on the list with a 40-ball century. He accomplished this feat in April 2025 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Punjab Kings.

Will Jacks
7. Will Jacks – 41 Balls
7. Will Jacks – 41 Balls

Will Jacks, who scored a 41-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad in April 2024. The Englishman’s composed aggression and ability to find gaps made his knock a memorable one for RCB fans.

