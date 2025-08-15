/7 everyday tasks AI does better than humans

Artificial intelligence will be able to do many everyday jobs better than humans. Mary Meeker’s AI Trends 2025 report says AI is already outperforming people in many tasks; it could go even further and change more parts of daily life.
As per the Meeker’s report, AI is answering almost all of your questions more quickly and clearly than most intelligent people. Its helping in searching for facts or advice.
AI is writing emails, summaries, and reports. In future, it will handle most everyday writing; only it will ask you to just check or approve the content.
Tools like GitHub Copilot, Curser etc are writing and suggesting code snippets, functions, and even entire files based on context and natural language prompts. These AI tools will let build websites or code apps using simple, plain prompts. These AI tools helping you to turn your ideas into reality.
AI is helping in taking meeting notes and writing follow-up emails are routine today. In the coming weeks or days, AI will transcribe calls, write summaries, and remind everyone what comes next.
AI is already shaping your shopping and news feeds experience based on your personal preferences. Researchers are also beta testing. AI in healthcare. It allowing AI to - personalise health advice, education, and money management using details about your habits. Already doing.
As these days with the correct prompt, you can make AI as your coach and it will act as a coach for health, learning, and personal aims etc. It will nudge you or remind you, offering feedback to help improve your routine in small steps.
As of now this is beta and researcher are testing this in but soon it will be available for use in future AI will suggest routes and make travel easier by checking your location, mood, and needs in real-time.