Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

7 Epic Train Journeys Across the World That Will Leave You Speechless

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The Trans-Siberian Railway offers a mesmerizing journey from Moscow to Vladivostok, spanning ,kilometers through vast Siberian landscapes and diverse cultures.

Author Avatar
Authored by: Wion Web Desk
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

The Trans-Siberian Railway offers a mesmerizing journey from Moscow to Vladivostok, spanning ,kilometers through vast Siberian landscapes and diverse cultures.

Wion Web Desk profile image
by Wion Web Desk
by Wion Web Desk
Photograph: (Pexels)
Photograph: (Pexels)
train
The Glacier Express, Switzerland
1/7

The Glacier Express

Known as the "slowest express train in the world," the Glacier Express takes you on a stunning journey through the Swiss Alps. This train offers panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, deep gorges, and charming villages.

train
The Flam Railway, Norway
2/7

The Flam Railway

This short but spectacular journey takes you from the village of Flam to Myrdal, showcasing some of Norway's most stunning fjord landscapes. The train climbs steeply through mountains, past waterfalls, and offers breathtaking views of the Aurlandsfjord.

train
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India
3/7

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge railway takes you through the stunning landscapes of the Indian Himalayas. The journey from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of tea plantations, lush forests, and the majestic Kanchenjunga Mountain.

Advertisment
train
The Blue Train, South Africa
4/7

The Blue Train

This luxurious train journey runs between Pretoria and Cape Town, covering 1,600 kilometers of beautiful landscapes. The Blue Train offers opulent accommodations and fine dining, all while showcasing the diverse scenery of South Africa.

train
The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada
5/7

The Rocky Mountaineer

This luxurious train journey takes you through the stunning Canadian Rockies, offering breathtaking views of mountains, rivers, and wildlife. The route includes several options, with highlights such as the Spiral Tunnels.

train
The Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia
6/7

The Trans-Siberian Railway

This legendary train journey stretches over 9,000 kilometers from Moscow to Vladivostok, making it one of the longest railway routes in the world. Travelers can experience diverse landscapes, from the Ural Mountains to the vast Siberian taiga.

Advertisment
train
The Orient Express, Europe
7/7

The Orient Express

The legendary Orient Express is synonymous with luxury and romance. While the original route has changed over the years, the train still offers a magical journey through some of Europe’s most beautiful cities, including Paris, Venice, and Istanbul.

world journey train
Wion Web Desk profile image
by Wion Web Desk
by Wion Web Desk
Advertisment
Subscribe