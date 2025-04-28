7 Epic Train Journeys Across the World That Will Leave You Speechless

The Glacier Express
Known as the "slowest express train in the world," the Glacier Express takes you on a stunning journey through the Swiss Alps. This train offers panoramic views of snow-capped mountains, deep gorges, and charming villages.
The Flam Railway
This short but spectacular journey takes you from the village of Flam to Myrdal, showcasing some of Norway's most stunning fjord landscapes. The train climbs steeply through mountains, past waterfalls, and offers breathtaking views of the Aurlandsfjord.
The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this narrow-gauge railway takes you through the stunning landscapes of the Indian Himalayas. The journey from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling offers breathtaking views of tea plantations, lush forests, and the majestic Kanchenjunga Mountain.
The Blue Train
This luxurious train journey runs between Pretoria and Cape Town, covering 1,600 kilometers of beautiful landscapes. The Blue Train offers opulent accommodations and fine dining, all while showcasing the diverse scenery of South Africa.
The Rocky Mountaineer
This luxurious train journey takes you through the stunning Canadian Rockies, offering breathtaking views of mountains, rivers, and wildlife. The route includes several options, with highlights such as the Spiral Tunnels.
The Trans-Siberian Railway
This legendary train journey stretches over 9,000 kilometers from Moscow to Vladivostok, making it one of the longest railway routes in the world. Travelers can experience diverse landscapes, from the Ural Mountains to the vast Siberian taiga.
The Orient Express
The legendary Orient Express is synonymous with luxury and romance. While the original route has changed over the years, the train still offers a magical journey through some of Europe’s most beautiful cities, including Paris, Venice, and Istanbul.