/7 deadliest missiles that can strike across continents

The deadliest missiles like Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat and China’s DF-41 can strike targets across continents with multiple warheads and advanced tech. These missiles shape global military balance.
With a range up to 18,000 km, RS-28 Sarmat is the most powerful ICBM today. It can carry up to 15 nuclear warheads and uses advanced technology to avoid missile defences and strike multiple targets.
DF-41 can carry up to 10 warheads and has a range of 15,000 km. Its road-mobile design allows flexible deployment, making it a key part of China’s nuclear forces.
The Sentinel missile is solid-fuelled with a range of 13,000 km. It replaces older Minuteman III missiles and will serve the US until 2075 with advanced warhead options.
This missile, used by the US and UK, has a range of 12,000 km and carries several nuclear warheads. Its stealth submarine launch capability makes it highly strategic.
The Yars missile has a range of about 11,000 km and can carry several warheads. It is known for its ability to perform evasive manoeuvres, making interception difficult.
The M51 missile is launched from submarines, ranges about 10,000 km, and carries multiple warheads. It ensures French nuclear forces remain ready and effective.
India’s Agni-V is road-mobile with a range of 5,000-8,000 km, capable of carrying multiple warheads. It marks India’s entry into the intercontinental missile club, boosting its strategic reach.