7 deadliest missiles that can strike across continents

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 03, 2025, 17:58 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 17:58 IST

The deadliest missiles like Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat and China’s DF-41 can strike targets across continents with multiple warheads and advanced tech. These missiles shape global military balance. 

RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) - Russia's Super Missile
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

RS-28 Sarmat (Satan II) - Russia’s Super Missile

With a range up to 18,000 km, RS-28 Sarmat is the most powerful ICBM today. It can carry up to 15 nuclear warheads and uses advanced technology to avoid missile defences and strike multiple targets.​

Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) - China's Strategic Deterrent
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) - China’s Strategic Deterrent

DF-41 can carry up to 10 warheads and has a range of 15,000 km. Its road-mobile design allows flexible deployment, making it a key part of China’s nuclear forces.​

LGM-35 Sentinel - America's Next-Gen ICBM
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

LGM-35 Sentinel - America’s Next-Gen ICBM

The Sentinel missile is solid-fuelled with a range of 13,000 km. It replaces older Minuteman III missiles and will serve the US until 2075 with advanced warhead options.​

Trident II D5 - Submarine-Launched Power
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Trident II D5 - Submarine-Launched Power

This missile, used by the US and UK, has a range of 12,000 km and carries several nuclear warheads. Its stealth submarine launch capability makes it highly strategic.​

RS-24 Yars - Mobile and Versatile
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

RS-24 Yars - Mobile and Versatile

The Yars missile has a range of about 11,000 km and can carry several warheads. It is known for its ability to perform evasive manoeuvres, making interception difficult.​

M51 - France's Sea-Based Deterrent
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

M51 - France’s Sea-Based Deterrent

The M51 missile is launched from submarines, ranges about 10,000 km, and carries multiple warheads. It ensures French nuclear forces remain ready and effective.​

Agni-V - India's Long-Range Missile
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Agni-V - India’s Long-Range Missile

India’s Agni-V is road-mobile with a range of 5,000-8,000 km, capable of carrying multiple warheads. It marks India’s entry into the intercontinental missile club, boosting its strategic reach.​

