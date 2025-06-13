/Ahmedabad plane crash: 7 critical steps to take in the event of an aircraft emergency

Published: Jun 13, 2025, 01:07 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 01:07 IST
Cabin crew are trained to handle emergencies. Whether it's a decompression, fire, or emergency landing, their instructions are tailored to the specific situation and should be followed without hesitation.
1 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Remain Calm and Aware
Panic can lead to confusion and delayed reactions. Passengers should remain as calm as possible and immediately focus on the instructions being given by the cabin crew.
2 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Follow Crew Instructions Promptly
Cabin crew are trained to handle emergencies. Whether it's a decompression, fire, or emergency landing, their instructions are tailored to the specific situation and should be followed without hesitation.
3 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Adopt the Brace Position
In case of an emergency landing or sudden impact, adopt the brace position. This typically means placing your head down, feet flat, and arms covering your head or gripping the seat in front. It reduces the risk of injury.
4 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Identify the Nearest Emergency Exit
Before takeoff, take note of the closest exit to your seat — in front and behind. Count the number of seat rows to it. In an emergency, visibility might be low, and these steps can help guide you to safety.
5 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Leave All Belongings Behind
Evacuation must happen quickly — ideally within 90 seconds. Carrying baggage slows the process and can obstruct others. Passengers are advised to evacuate with nothing in hand.
6 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Follow Floor Lighting and Signs
Aircraft are equipped with illuminated path lighting that directs passengers to the nearest exit during low visibility. Staying low and following these lights increases the chance of a successful escape.
7 / 7
(Photograph:Pexels)
Move Away from the Aircraft
Once outside, move to a safe distance — at least 150 feet from the aircraft — especially in case of fire or fuel leaks. Wait in the designated assembly area or until instructed by emergency responders.