/7 countries with the weakest militaries in Asia

Asia is often associated with military giants like China, India and Japan, but the continent is also home to nations with some of the weakest armed forces in the world. Limited manpower, small budgets and outdated equipment shape the defence profiles of several Asian countries, leaving them focused largely on border patrols, disaster relief and internal security. The Global Firepower Index 2025 provides fresh insight into where these militaries stand, revealing the stark contrast between Asia’s military superpowers and its most vulnerable states. Here are the seven weakest militaries in Asia based on the GFP rankings:
Bhutan ranks 145th globally, making it the weakest military in Asia. The country maintains a small volunteer army with limited equipment and a modest defense budget. Bhutan's military focus is primarily on internal security and disaster response, with no significant offensive capabilities.
Tajikistan's military is ranked 108th globally. With an armed force of approximately 9,500 personnel, the country possesses limited armored vehicles and aircraft. Tajikistan's defense budget is modest, and its military is primarily focused on border security and maintaining internal stability.
Nepal's military ranks 104th globally. The Nepalese Army is a small, volunteer force with limited equipment. The country maintains a modest defense budget, and its military is primarily engaged in internal security and peacekeeping missions abroad.
Laos is ranked 118th globally in military strength it has an active manpower of 1,00,000 personnels. The country maintains a small military force with limited equipment and a modest defense budget. Laos' military is primarily focused on internal security and border patrols.
Cambodia's military ranks 94th globally. The country maintains a moderate-sized military force with a mix of older equipment. Cambodia's defense budget is modest, and its military is primarily focused on internal security and border defense.
Myanmar's military ranks 38th globally. Despite a larger military force, the country faces challenges related to internal conflicts and outdated equipment. Myanmar's defense budget is modest, and its military is primarily engaged in internal security operations.
Mongolia ranks 47th globally in military strength. The country maintains a small, volunteer military force with limited equipment. Mongolia's defense budget is modest, and its military is primarily focused on border security and peacekeeping missions.