/7 countries with the lowest crime rates

Iceland, New Zealand, and Ireland again lead with the world’s lowest crime rates in 2025. Countries like Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, and Singapore follow closely, powered by strong laws and social trust. Know more below about what makes these nations so safe.
Iceland tops the list with the lowest crime and highest safety levels worldwide, according to the Global Peace Index 2025. With a small population of around 382,000, Iceland is noted for very low violent crime and strong community trust. Social cohesion and strong policing keep it peaceful.
New Zealand ranks second globally for low crime rates. The country’s inclusive society and effective law enforcement help maintain minimal violent crime and theft. According to Numbeo data 2025, New Zealand also has extensive social programs contributing to community well-being and safety.
Ireland holds third place with low rates of violent and property crime. Its effective judiciary and police force, combined with community engagement, contribute to low crime perceptions. Ireland’s ranking is bolstered by stable governance and economic progress.
Denmark records some of the world's lowest violent crime rates. The Danish justice system emphasises prevention and rehabilitation. Surveys show over 85 per cent of Danes feel safe walking alone at night. High social trust plays a major role in Denmark’s secure environment.
Austria reported steady low levels of serious crimes such as assault and homicide in official 2025 crime reports. The country balances modern urban living with community safety. Public surveillance, efficient law enforcement, and social welfare help maintain order.
Switzerland ranks among the safest due to its robust legal framework and high-quality policing. Property crimes are more common than violent crimes but remain well below global averages. Swiss citizens enjoy a 73.3 Safety Index score according to Numbeo.
Singapore stands out in Asia for its very low crime rates. The city-state enforces strict laws, uses advanced surveillance technologies, and has strong community policing efforts. Its crime rate index is near historic lows, making it one of the safest urban centres globally. Know more below about these countries’ safety models and how policies shape security.