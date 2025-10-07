/7 countries where aliens and UFOs have been allegedly spotted

Seven countries are known for strange UFOs and alien encounters that leave many puzzled. From eerie lights to close encounters, these stories raise more questions than answers about what’s really out there.
According to official U.S. Air Force reports, the 1947 Roswell incident involved debris from a secret balloon project called Project MOGUL, not an alien spacecraft. The case sparked great public interest and remains famous worldwide.
Brazil has seen many UFO reports, such as the 1977 Colares sightings where glowing lights were seen in the sky, with some claiming physical effects. These events are well documented in local investigations and sparked ongoing debate.
According to UK Ministry of Defence files, military personnel reported strange lights in Rendlesham Forest in 1980. The MOD kept the cases under study until 2009, showing official interest in these unexplained events.
The 1978 Petrozavodsk event featured strange lights witnessed by many and remains unexplained. During the Cold War, many UFO sightings in Russia were linked with secret military activities, adding mystery to these reports.
French police reported a silent, V-shaped UFO in 1981. France is one of the few countries where authorities officially investigate and recognize these sightings, reflecting public concern and official caution
In 1967 near Falcon Lake, a man reported close contact with UFOs and suffered burns. The case became one of Canada's most famous unexplained UFO events and is still studied by researchers today.
Australia has recorded several UFO sightings, including a notable 1966 event in Queensland with a saucer-shaped object. While fewer than other countries, many Australians hold a belief in alien life.