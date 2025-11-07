/7 countries that don’t have a central bank

Central banks manage a country’s money and keep its economy stable. But not all countries have a central bank. Some are tiny, some use another country’s money, and others manage their money differently. Let’s learn about seven countries without central banks.
Andorra does not have a central bank. Instead, it uses the Euro, managed by the European Central Bank. Andorra’s economy depends on tourism and trade. By using the Euro, it avoids running its own monetary system but cannot set its own interest rates.
Monaco is a very small country and does not have a central bank. It uses the Euro as well, relying on the European Central Bank. Monaco’s financial system functions through private banks and France’s monetary policy. This helps Monaco focus on banking and luxury businesses.
Liechtenstein does not have its own central bank. It uses the Swiss Franc, managed by the Swiss National Bank. Because it shares currency with Switzerland, it follows Swiss monetary policy and avoids having to run its own bank. Liechtenstein focuses on a strong financial services sector.
Palau is a small island country in the Pacific Ocean. It does not have a central bank and uses the US dollar as currency. The US dollar helps Palau by providing stability. Palau’s banking services are handled by private banks.
Tuvalu, another small island nation, also has no central bank. It uses the Australian dollar and some Tuvaluan coins for local trade. Tuvalu’s financial needs are met through banks in Australia and New Zealand. This system suits Tuvalu as it avoids the cost of running a central bank.
Nauru, a small island country, does not have a central bank. It uses multiple foreign currencies, mainly the Australian dollar. Nauru relies on offshore banking and foreign aid for its economy. Without a central bank, Nauru cannot control its own monetary policy.
Micronesia does not have a central bank and uses the US dollar. The country depends on financial support from the United States and private banks for currency management. This arrangement keeps Micronesia’s economy linked to the US economy.