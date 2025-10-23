LOGIN
7 countries investing the most in AI in 2025

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 23, 2025, 03:46 IST | Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 03:46 IST

Curious which countries are leading the global AI investment race in 2025? Billions are being poured into AI technologies shaping healthcare, security, and industry. Explore the top 7 nations driving the future of artificial intelligence. 

1. United States
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. United States

The United States is the top investor, spending about $470.9 billion on AI. Major companies like Google and Microsoft focus on AI research, national security, and chip manufacturing. US investments make up nearly 63% of global AI spending.

2. China
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

2. China

China invests $119.3 billion in AI. The government supports smart manufacturing, healthcare AI, and autonomous driving. Funds like the National AI Industry Investment Fund help startups and technology growth.

3. United Kingdom
3 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

3. United Kingdom

The UK invests $28.2 billion in AI, focusing on public services, AI safety research, and healthcare improvements. Government support helps integrate AI into daily life and business.

4. Canada
4 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

4. Canada

Canada spends $15.3 billion to support AI computing power and research. Projects include supercomputers and helping small businesses access AI resources to innovate.

5. Israel
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Israel

Israel invests $15 billion with a strong focus on defence and cybersecurity. The nation fosters AI startups and promotes advanced research through national plans focusing on computational infrastructure and data access.

6. Germany
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

6. Germany

Germany dedicates $11.3 billion to AI in manufacturing, automation, and legal tech. The government supports AI ecosystems and industrial applications.

7. India
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. India

India is growing fast, spending $11.1 billion. It pushes AI in healthcare, agriculture, and education, partnering with global firms to enhance research and infrastructure.

