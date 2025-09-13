/7 countries in Asia with the weakest air forces

While countries like China, Russia and India boast formidable air forces, others lag behind in terms of fleet size, technological advancement, and overall combat readiness.
Asia's military landscape is diverse, with nations possessing varying degrees of airpower. While countries like China, Russia and India boast formidable air forces, others lag behind in terms of fleet size, technological advancement, and overall combat readiness. The Global Firepower (GFP) Index 2025 provides a comprehensive assessment of military strengths, including air forces, based on over 60 factors. Let's delve into the seven weakest air forces in Asia, highlighting their limitations in combat capability.
Myanmar's air force, the Myanmar Air Force (MAF), possesses 317 total aircrafts, a fleet of combat aircraft that includes older models of fighters and bombers. It has 58 fighters. The MAF faces challenges related to the maintenance and modernization of its aircraft, leading to reduced operational availability. Additionally, the lack of advanced avionics and weapons systems limits its effectiveness in modern aerial combat scenarios. The MAF's airpower is further constrained by limited training and operational experience.
The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) operates 214 aircrafts in total, a fleet that includes a mix of fighter aircraft, transport planes, and helicopters. While the BAF has made strides in modernization, many of its aircraft are aging and lack the advanced capabilities seen in more formidable air forces. The BAF's limited number of combat-ready aircraft, only 139 according to Global firepower index 2025, and reliance on older technology hinder its ability to project power effectively. Despite these challenges, the BAF continues to focus on enhancing its capabilities through training and acquisition programs.
Sri Lanka's air force, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), operates a modest fleet OF 85 aircrafts, primarily consisting of multi-role combat aircraft and helicopters. The SLAF's capabilities are limited by the small number of aircraft and the aging fleet, which hampers its operational effectiveness. The lack of advanced fighter jets and precision strike capabilities further diminishes its combat potential. While the SLAF has a commendable record in humanitarian missions, its air combat readiness remains constrained.
The Lao People's Air Force (LPAF) is one of the smallest in Asia, operating a limited number of aircraft, 33 in total. The fleet consists mainly of outdated Soviet-era models, with few combat-capable platforms. The LPAF's operational readiness is hampered by a lack of spare parts, maintenance facilities, and trained personnel. It majorly has helicopters, which are 23 in number. The absence of modern radar and air defense systems leaves Laos vulnerable to aerial threats. The LPAF's capabilities are primarily focused on internal security and border patrol missions.
The Royal Cambodian Air Force (RCAF) operates a small fleet of aircraft, including light transport planes and helicopters. It has a total of 25 aircrafts of which only 14 are in readiness. The RCAF lacks a dedicated combat aviation component, and its aircraft are primarily used for logistical support and humanitarian missions. The absence of advanced radar systems and air defense capabilities further diminishes the RCAF's potential in combat situations. Cambodia's air force remains underdeveloped, with limited resources allocated for expansion and modernization.
Nepal's air force, the Nepalese Air Force (NAF), is primarily tasked with transport and reconnaissance missions. It has a total of 15 aircrafts of which only 8 are in readiness. The NAF's combat capabilities are minimal, with a fleet consisting mainly of light aircraft and helicopters. The lack of advanced fighter jets and air defense systems significantly limits Nepal's ability to defend its airspace against potential threats. The NAF's role is largely supportive, focusing on internal security and disaster response operations.
Bhutan does not maintain a dedicated air force it only has 2 aircrafts, and both are helicopters. The country's air defense is provided by India under the terms of their bilateral agreements. Bhutan's reliance on external assistance for air security underscores its lack of indigenous air combat capabilities. The absence of an air force means Bhutan cannot independently defend its airspace or project power through aerial means. This reliance on external support places Bhutan at a strategic disadvantage in terms of air defense.