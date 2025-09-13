/7 countries in Asia with the weakest air forces

The Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) operates 214 aircrafts in total, a fleet that includes a mix of fighter aircraft, transport planes, and helicopters. While the BAF has made strides in modernization, many of its aircraft are aging and lack the advanced capabilities seen in more formidable air forces. The BAF's limited number of combat-ready aircraft, only 139 according to Global firepower index 2025, and reliance on older technology hinder its ability to project power effectively. Despite these challenges, the BAF continues to focus on enhancing its capabilities through training and acquisition programs.