/7 cockpit systems that help Su-57 fighter jet pilots react faster

The Su-57 cockpit automation is designed for maximum hands-off capability during tactical phases. Theoretically, pilots can conduct takeoff, then shift focus entirely to target search and engagement whilst automation handles routine flight control. Rostec stated: "The pilot, after taking-off and before landing approach, may not fly at all, but search and attack targets." This frees mental resources for tactical decision-making. Automation handles systems management, leaving combat planning to human pilots.