7 celeb-inspired ways to rock corset dresses

Written By: Kirtika Katira | Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:52 PM(IST)

Did you know corset-like garments first appeared around 1600 BC and became popular in the Western world only between the 16th to 20th centuries? With every passing year in its 400 years of use, the shape of the corsets has changed and evolved massively. And, there came a point when people completely stopped using them and termed them as "a patriarchal instrument of torture". Fast forward to the 21st century, corsets are slowly and steadily becoming a craze among celebrities, once again, and several designers have incorporated more comfortable forms of corsets into their dresses. 

Let's check out 7 gorgeous celeb-approved ways of styling corset dresses!

Gigi Hadid

From rocking a corset dress at the 2022 Met Gala to making a major fashion statement with her street style featuring a garment with a rigid bodice, Gigi Hadid has proven time and again that she is a true blue fashionista who can rock any and every corset outfit.

Jeena Dewan

Jeena Dewan loves to don corsets! She once dressed in a see-through black corset dress for a movie premiere and left everyone stunned.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez made heads turn as she wore a sheer black corset gown at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 screening of 'BlacKkKlansman'.

Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shelled countless gorgeous looks in corset dresses and each look is worthy of an applause.

Sunny Leone

Another Bollywood actress who loves corsets is Sunny Leone. Her futuristic corset dress is a dream gown for Gen-Z divas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt often sets major fashion goals and in this see-through black corset gown, she is giving out major princess vibes.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian loves to accentuate her toned body in figure-hugging outfits. She dearly loves corset dresses that compliment her curves.

