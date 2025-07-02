/7 Cat Behaviours That Might Surprise You

Do you have a furry, purring mystery living with you? While you might think you've got your feline friend all figured out, cats are full of delightful (and sometimes baffling) quirks. Prepare to be surprised by these common cat behaviours!
You must have witnessed your feline friend "making biscuits" on your lap, a blanket, or even your stomach. Their paws' rhythmic in-and-out pushing is reminiscent of their kitten days. Kittens knead their mother's stomach to encourage the flow of milk while nursing. It's a sign of affection, comfort, and contentment in adulthood. Know that your cat is feeling safe and loved the next time they begin kneading.
Your cat may be sleeping soundly one minute, then tearing through the house at breakneck speed, climbing furniture, and generally acting like a furry tornado. These unexpected energy spikes, which frequently happen in the evening or early morning, are referred to as "zoomies" or FRAPs (Frenetic Random Activity Periods). This is because cats are crepuscular and thus are most active at dawn and dusk. These zoomies are a way for them to burn off pent-up energy and practise their hunting skills.
A dead mouse or a dismembered toy on your pillow may be an unsettling "gift" when you wake up, but to your cat, it's a show of affection and an attempt to teach you how to hunt. Mother cats teach their kittens how to survive in the wild by bringing them back to their prey. Your cat is basically saying, "Here, let me show you how it's done!" when they bring you their "kill."
Ever notice your cat slowly closing and opening their eyes while looking at you? This isn't just a sleepy blink; it's a "cat kiss." A slow blink is a sign of extreme trust and affection. If you want to reciprocate, try slowly blinking back at your cat. You might be surprised by their response.
Cats love to squeeze into boxes, laundry baskets, sinks, or any confined space, no matter how tiny. This behaviour stems from their innate need for security. Small spaces make them feel safe and protected from predators, and they also offer a sense of warmth and comfort. Plus, it's a great spot for an ambush!
A cat's tail is an intricate means of communication. A low, tucked-between-the-legs tail denotes fear or submission, whereas a high, twitching tail denotes excitement or curiosity. It's best to give your cat some space when they're thrashing their tail a lot because this usually indicates irritation or agitation
Your cat might swat at objects on tables or shelves, seemingly for no reason, watching them fall with intense focus. This isn't necessarily destructive behaviour; it's often a form of play and a way for them to investigate their surroundings. They're testing gravity, observing movement, and generally satisfying their curious nature.