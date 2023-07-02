7 casual outfits from Jennifer Lawrence’s wardrobe

| Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 08:10 PM IST

Jennifer Lawrence has worn easy dresses, versatile denim, and the kind of basic staples that form the basis of every woman's wardrobe so far this summer. Although the actor's most recent outfit of jeans, a T-shirt, and sandals isn't very innovative, it does represent how everyone can look chic effortlessly. Here are 7 casual outfits worn by Jennifer Lawrence.

Black crop tee and wide jeans

Lawrence followed this summer's "small top and baggy bottoms" fashion trend by pairing a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans with a cropped black top that showed just a hint of her stomach.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Card pattern blue dress

Blue is the colour of summer this season. Jennifer wore blue on more occasions than one, for example, in this breezy dress.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Long skirt trend

The long skirt trend is inevitably back this summer, courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence seen in a blue lacey long skirt and a solid white Tee.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Another skirt and tee

Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with her summery skirts and T-shirts. This is the most effortless way to look casual, comfortable and put together at the same time

(Photograph: Instagram )

All white for the summer

All-white cargo pants and a t-shirt is the perfect casual summer look.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Maxi dress with a checkered bucket hat

Continuing with the casual summer trend, she was seen in a Maxi dress with a checkered bucket hat.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Making sweatpants fashionable

Jennifer was seen in a baggy T-shirt and grey sweatpants with sunglasses and Uggs.

(Photograph: Instagram )