/From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list

From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid, here's a look at top seven bowlers with most wickets in T20Is.
New Zealand's Tim Southee tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. In 126 T20I matches, he took 164 wickets at a bowling average of 22.38.
Rashid Khan, known as one of the best spinners in T20I cricket history, comes second on this list. He took 161 wickets at a bowling average of 13.80 in 96 matches.
Former Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, also features on this elite list, picking 149 wickets at a bowling average of 20.91 in 129 T20I matches.
Star Kiwi spinner, Ish Sodhi, comes next on this list. In 125 T20I matches, he took 146 wickets at a bowling average of 23.06.
Mustafizur Rahman, known for his swing bowling and slower ones, comes fifth on this list, picking 136 wickets in 109 T20I matches.
Star English spinner, Adil Rashid comes sixth on this list. He took 135 wickets in 127 T20I matches at a bowling average of 24.45.
Wanindu Hasaranga, known for his tricky bowling in the middle overs, comes next on this list. In 79 T20I matches, he took 131 wickets at a bowling average of 15.41.