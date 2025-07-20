/From Rashid Khan to Adil Rashid: 7 bowlers with most wickets in T20Is, no Indian on list

LOGIN
Published: Jul 20, 2025, 19:42 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2025, 19:42 IST

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Tim Southee (New Zealand) - 164 wickets

New Zealand's Tim Southee tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20Is. In 126 T20I matches, he took 164 wickets at a bowling average of 22.38.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 161 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 161 wickets

Rashid Khan, known as one of the best spinners in T20I cricket history, comes second on this list. He took 161 wickets at a bowling average of 13.80 in 96 matches.

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 149 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 149 wickets

Former Bangladeshi all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, also features on this elite list, picking 149 wickets at a bowling average of 20.91 in 129 T20I matches.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 146 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) - 146 wickets

Star Kiwi spinner, Ish Sodhi, comes next on this list. In 125 T20I matches, he took 146 wickets at a bowling average of 23.06.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 136 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) - 136 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman, known for his swing bowling and slower ones, comes fifth on this list, picking 136 wickets in 109 T20I matches.

Adil Rashid (England) - 135 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Adil Rashid (England) - 135 wickets

Star English spinner, Adil Rashid comes sixth on this list. He took 135 wickets in 127 T20I matches at a bowling average of 24.45.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 131 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 131 wickets

Wanindu Hasaranga, known for his tricky bowling in the middle overs, comes next on this list. In 79 T20I matches, he took 131 wickets at a bowling average of 15.41.

