/7 Borders where you can be in two countries at the same time

Ever wished to stand in two countries at the same time? If yes, it is possible! Discover the list of 7 unique borders where you can stand in two countries at once and enjoy this rare travel experience like never before.
In Baarle, the border runs through streets, cafés, and even houses. You can enjoy a coffee in the Netherlands while your table is in Belgium. It’s a special place where two countries meet in everyday life.
This quiet town lies between Vermont in the US and Quebec in Canada. The famous Haskell Free Library and Opera House sits right on the border, with the line running through the building itself.
The world’s highest peak sits exactly on the border of Nepal and China. Climbers can be in both countries as they cross the mountain’s ridge at the summit.
This area has many enclaves and counter-enclaves, so it’s possible to cross between India and Bangladesh several times within a short distance. The complex border is fascinating for visitors.
An old railway bridge over the Sixaola River connects Costa Rica and Panama. Tourists often stop on the bridge to take photos showing them standing in both countries at once.
Here, the border runs through quiet streets and even flowerbeds. Crossing over it is like walking across a road, making it easy to be in both countries at the same time.
Situated between Washington state and British Columbia, this park celebrates peace. Visitors can freely walk on both sides of the border without going through formal checks, although re-entry requires going through a checkpoint.