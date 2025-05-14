Published: May 14, 2025, 09:49 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Tamhini Ghat Waterfalls provide a stunning view, especially during the monsoon, with multiple streams creating a mesmerizing sight. Travel | Photos
1 / 14
(Photograph:)
Lingmala Waterfall
Lingmala Waterfall is a mesmerizing waterfall located at top of the Venna Valley in the Satara district of Maharashtra. It is one of the popular waterfalls in Maharashtra. Situated at an altitude of 1278 m, Lingmala Waterfall is formed by the Venna River.
2 / 14
(Photograph:)
Kune Falls
Kune Falls is a scenic waterfall situated near Kune village in Pune district of Maharashtra. Kune Falls lies at an altitude of 622 m set against the stunning backdrop of the famous Sahyadri Mountains.
3 / 14
(Photograph:)
Thoseghar Waterfalls
Thoseghar waterfalls is a scenic spot located near the small village of Thoseghar, 20 km from Satara city, at the edge of the Konkan region, in Western India. For the people living in the area, the waterfall is more than just a scenic attraction—it symbolizes the unspoiled beauty of Maharashtra’s landscapes.
4 / 14
(Photograph:)
Randha Falls
Randha Falls is a spectacular waterfall formed by the Pravara River. The waterfall cascades down from a height of 170 feet, creating a stunning view, especially during the monsoon.
5 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tamhini Ghat Waterfall
Tamhini Ghat waterfall, nestled amidst dense forests, is a picturesque spot for nature lovers. The scenic drive to Tamhini Ghat and the enchanting waterfall make it a must-visit.
6 / 14
(Photograph:)
Devkund Waterfall
Devkund Waterfalls is a charming waterfall surrounded by green fields and high cliffs. These waterfalls near Pune are located amidst serene atmosphere, is unexplored and untouched by tourism and is especially popular among young and romantic couples.
7 / 14
(Photograph:)
Umbrella Falls
Umbrella Falls, located near the Igatpuri village, is truly a gift for all nature lovers in Pune. Gushing down from Wilson Dam, this waterfall creates a dome-like impression that will leave you speechless. It also serves as one of the significant sources of hydropower in its surrounding region.
8 / 14
(Photograph:)
Lingmala Waterfall
Lingmala Waterfall is a mesmerizing waterfall located at top of the Venna Valley in the Satara district of Maharashtra. It is one of the popular waterfalls in Maharashtra. Situated at an altitude of 1278 m, Lingmala Waterfall is formed by the Venna River.
9 / 14
(Photograph:)
Kune Falls
Kune Falls is a scenic waterfall situated near Kune village in Pune district of Maharashtra. Kune Falls lies at an altitude of 622 m set against the stunning backdrop of the famous Sahyadri Mountains.
10 / 14
(Photograph:)
Thoseghar Waterfalls
Thoseghar waterfalls is a scenic spot located near the small village of Thoseghar, 20 km from Satara city, at the edge of the Konkan region, in Western India. For the people living in the area, the waterfall is more than just a scenic attraction—it symbolizes the unspoiled beauty of Maharashtra’s landscapes.
11 / 14
(Photograph:)
Randha Falls
Randha Falls is a spectacular waterfall formed by the Pravara River. The waterfall cascades down from a height of 170 feet, creating a stunning view, especially during the monsoon.
12 / 14
(Photograph:)
Tamhini Ghat Waterfall
Tamhini Ghat waterfall, nestled amidst dense forests, is a picturesque spot for nature lovers. The scenic drive to Tamhini Ghat and the enchanting waterfall make it a must-visit.
13 / 14
(Photograph:)
Devkund Waterfall
Devkund Waterfalls is a charming waterfall surrounded by green fields and high cliffs. These waterfalls near Pune are located amidst serene atmosphere, is unexplored and untouched by tourism and is especially popular among young and romantic couples.
14 / 14
(Photograph:)
Umbrella Falls
Umbrella Falls, located near the Igatpuri village, is truly a gift for all nature lovers in Pune. Gushing down from Wilson Dam, this waterfall creates a dome-like impression that will leave you speechless. It also serves as one of the significant sources of hydropower in its surrounding region.