7 best action movies with iconic fight scenes to watch on OTT platforms

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 22, 2025, 14:40 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 14:40 IST

From explosive fight sequences to power-packed stunts, here are the 7 best action-packed movies that deliver a nonstop adrenaline rush and edge-to-edge thrills, which will keep you hooked from start to finish. 

The film industry is gradually succeeding in carrying its legacy by maintaining a balance in giving their audience an explosive fight sequences, jaw-dropping thriller movies. Making a way for the people to lean more towards the action genre that delivers non-stop heart-pounding fighting scenes, intensity between the fighters, and unforgettable moments in the movie. Which is why we have combined a list of both Bollywood and Hollywood's 7 best action-packed movies with iconic fight scenes ever that you can't miss.

Kill
Kill

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The story centers around the hero named Amrit Rathod starred Lakshya, a commando who gets in combat with a group of bandits who kept the train hostage along with his fiancé, then the movie takes a turn-on to the violent scenes which make the movie a must-watch.

Captain Miller
Captain Miller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Captain Miller, a bare-bones action movie that revolves around the plot of a true incident of 1987, follows a man, Issa, starring Dhanush, who joins the British Army but in the end turn his back against them and got himself in a intense fight to protect the rights of the people.

Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World Rebirth

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Jurassic World Rebirth is a movie loved by all age groups because of its storyline and the plot that puts light on the dangerous island, which has been skillfully operated by Zora Bennett along with her team to secure the genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can be helpful as a life-saving element to mankind.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Bad Boys: Ride or Die, a movie that surrounds around the story of Miami detectives, Mike Lowrey and Marcus went on a mission to clear the name of their late police captain who gets linked into a drug case which makes their life miserable. The astonishing complex of the two has made the movie worth watching for the action lovers.

K.G.F Chapter-1
K.G.F Chapter-1

Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

One of the blockbusters, K.G.F Chapter-1, is an ultimate showdown between the main lead Rocky, starring Yash, who keeps his quest by seeking wealth and power, which he promised to his deceased mother. In regard to her mother, he then move to Mumbai and joins hand in hands with the gold mafia there.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

A full power house packed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring the nation's crush Tom Cruise, along with Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames, is the final installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. The movie highlights the plot of the war between Ethan (Tom) and the IMF team in search of the AI Entity, which can destroy all of mankind.

The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The Dark Knight is a movie that follows the plot of the powerful Batman along with the police lieutenant James Gordon, and the attorney Harvey Dent teams up to put a stop on the crimes in Gotham City. But their execution does not pass because of the entry of the Joker, an anarchistic mastermind who came into the limelight to test the patience and the esteem of Batman.

