7 batters with most runs in IPL history without a hundred

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Here's a look at seven batters with most runs in IPL history without a hundred ft MS Dhoni, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Gautam Gambhir and others.

Authored by: Aditya Pimpale
Shreyas Iyer Gallery Photograph: (AFP)
MS Dhoni in action against LSG on Monday
1. MS Dhoni - Runs: 5,377
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), holds the record for the most runs in IPL history without a century. His highest score of 84* came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

2. Robin Uthappa - Runs: 4,952
Robin Uthappa has been a consistent performer across various IPL franchises, including the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Despite his significant run tally, he has notched up a highest score of 88 without reaching a century.

Dinesh Karthik
3. Dinesh Karthik - Runs: 4,842
Dinesh Karthik, known for his versatility and finishing abilities, has played for multiple teams, including the Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders. His highest IPL score is an unbeaten 97.

Faf du Plessis
4. Faf du Plessis - Runs: 4,652
South African batsman Faf du Plessis has been a reliable top-order player for teams like CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite his consistent performances, he hasn’t crossed the century mark, with a top score of 96.

Gautam Gambhir
5. Gautam Gambhir - Runs: 4,217
Gautam Gambhir, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, amassed over 4,000 runs without a century, with his best being 93.

Kieron Pollard
6. Kieron Pollard - Runs: 3,412
West Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians, known for his explosive batting. His highest score remains 87*. He recently came close to a hundred but missed out as Shashank Singh hit the winning runs.

Shreyas Iyer Gallery
7. Shreyas Iyer - Runs: 3,390
Shreyas Iyer, a prominent figure for the Delhi Capitals, has showcased his batting prowess with a top score of unbeaten 97, yet a century has eluded him.

