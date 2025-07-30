Here are the 7 advanced technology features of India’s Tejas Mk2 fighter jet, from AI-enabled cockpit and indigenous Uttam AESA radar to enhanced stealth, weapon load, and smart design, will be ready in few years, making it one of the world’s most modern multi-role jets. Know more below.
Tejas Mk2 will be equipped with the one of the most advance General Electric F414 engine, which will produces 98 kilonewtons of thrust. This lets the jet reach speeds of Mach 1.8 and operate up to 56,000 feet. Improved power means better speed, climb rate, and the ability to carry more weapons over longer distances. It is not ready yet will be ready in a few years, defence reports suggest.
The Tejas Mk2 airframe will be using radar-absorbing composites, diverterless supersonic intakes, and close-coupled canards for better manoeuvrability. These design tweaks reduce the radar cross-section by about 75 per cent over the Mk1, which makes it much harder to detect during missions.
Tejas Mk2’s Uttam active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar can track multiple targets at once, with a range reported above 200km for full 360-degree scanned awareness. This indigenous radar in Tejas Mk2 will boost accuracy and improve electronic attack resistance against enemy jamming.
It has an integrated sensor suite that merges data from AESA radar, infrared search and track (IRTS), and electronic warfare (EW) systems. Its Sensor fusion will feeds the pilot a clear picture in real-time, while the internal health and missile approach warning systems improve survivability.
A large digital “Glass cockpit” with Full touch displays, a holographic head-up display, and side-stick control makes flying easier. A digital flight control system and “unified electronic warfare suite” will make this one of the most technologically enabled, and it will cut pilot workload, making high-stress missions safer and smoother.
Tejas Mk2 boasts 14 hardpoints, and it can carry up to 6.5 tonnes of weapons, almost double that of Tejas Mk1. and it can launch 8 beyond-visual-range missiles at once, will be capable of launching Brahmos-NG cruise missiles, and supports smart bombs, all for air-to-air, ground, and naval roles.
An onboard AI virtual copilot will assist with target identification, threat prioritisation, and decision-making under pressure by combining inputs from all sensors. Health monitoring systems and its auto diagnostics will warn of faults in real time, aiding both pilot and ground teams.