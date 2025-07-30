/7 advanced technology features of India’s Tejas Mk2 fighter jet

Tejas Mk2 will be equipped with the one of the most advance General Electric F414 engine, which will produces 98 kilonewtons of thrust. This lets the jet reach speeds of Mach 1.8 and operate up to 56,000 feet. Improved power means better speed, climb rate, and the ability to carry more weapons over longer distances. It is not ready yet will be ready in a few years, defence reports suggest.