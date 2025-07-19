/7 Action movies so bad you should absolutely skip them

If you are a fan of action films, then you should steer clear of these movies. Filled with bad acting, terrible direction, confusing plots and the biggest sin of all, boring action. These are seven action movies you should absolutely skip
Action movies are not always entertaining. While some deliver heart-pounding thrills, others tend to crash and burn thanks to badly written plots and terrible acting. So if you're in the mood for an adrenaline rush, you might want to steer clear of these seven movies.
Starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu, this chaotic mess is infamous for its incoherent plot, dull action, and baffling editing. It is often called one of the worst action films of all time.
The movie is proof that a star-studded cast and big budget can't save you from bad writing and poor direction. The movie had either no clue or interest in adapting its source material, and ended up being a mismatch of ideas.
Swapping the high-speed thrills of the original for a slow-moving cruise ship should have been the first warning sign that things weren't going to go well. The movie is one of the worst sequels ever made.
M. Night Shyamalan’s adaptation of the beloved animated series was a letdown, to say the least.. The movie not only failed to understand the source material, but also had some of the worst acting put on film.
Even with Josh Brolin and Megan Fox, this supernatural western felt rushed and hollow, with underwhelming action and a plot that took one of DC's lesser-known and underrated antiheros to the back of the shed and shot him.
Replacing Vin Diesel with Ice Cube wasn't the only issue with this sequel. The film was weighed down by terrible dialogue, forgettable villains and boring action sequences.
This attempt to reboot the franchise resulted in clumsy fight scenes, a script that probably made sense if you had just suffered head trauma. Stay away, far away.