/6th-generation fighter jets will face new threats? How stealth is losing its edge to modern detection systems

To stay ahead of evolving detection technologies, countries like the US, UK, Japan and other developers of sixth-generation fighters are integrating a combination of advanced features beyond traditional stealth. Programs such as the US Air Force’s NGAD (Next Generation Air Dominance) and the UK-Italy-Japan's GCAP are emphasising more adaptive shaping, advanced materials, and active camouflage systems to further reduce radar and infrared signatures. According to the US Air Force's press release, the F-47's adaptability and modular design will 'ensure seamless integration with emerging technologies, positioning it as a dominant platform for decades to come. Advanced stealth shaping and materials.'