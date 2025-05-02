'6.4 gigajoules': Scientists begin assembling the world's most powerful magnet in France

Scientists from the international ITER nuclear fusion energy project have announced the completion of the sixth and final component of the reactor’s central solenoid, a magnet powerful enough to levitate an aircraft carrier.
Scientists from 30 countries, including India, have begun assembling the solenoid—for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in France. The component, developed and tested in the US, is critical for confining plasma within the fusion reactor.
The aim of ITER is to harness the same nuclear fusion process that powers the sun. This process involves fusing deuterium and tritium, the two isotopes of hydrogen, at extreme temperatures exceeding 150 million degree celcius. The process releases large amounts of energy without carbon emissions or long-lived radioactive waste.
At the heart of ITER is a tokamak, a chamber where the plasma is confined using superconducting magnets. The central solenoid is necessary to keep the hot plasma from touching the chamber walls, allowing sustained fusion reactions to take place. When the solenoid is on, the magnetic energy of 6.4 gigajoules, that is stored will suspend the plasma for 300-500 seconds.
India, which joined ITER in 2005, contributes not just financially but also through scientific research. The indian engineers are actively involved in the construction of key reactor components and in the assembly process, ensuring a hands-on role in this transformative energy effort.
The ITER facility that spans 42 hectares is one of the largest levelled platforms ever constructed. The European Union covers 45 per cent of construction costs, while other member nations, including India, share 9.1 per cent each. The project represents one of the most extensive scientific collaborations in history.
Although the central solenoid was originally scheduled for 2021, construction was delayed. Dozens of private start-ups are also exploring fusion. If ITER succeeds, it could mark a turning point in global energy.