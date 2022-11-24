60 years of James Bond! Daniel Craig, Hayley Atwell and other stars stuns at the anniversary party

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

James Bond 60th anniversary party was a star-studded affair. Daniel Craig, who played the 007 character for 15 years, also attended the party hosted at Wardens Grove in London. Marking the 60 years of the first Bond movie, 'Dr No', which released in 1962, many stars stepped out in their fashion best - take a look.

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig, who has now waved goodbye to his iconic James Bond role, was looking dapper in a black tuxedo matched with a white shirt and black bow tie.

(Photograph: )

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell was looking stunning in a semi-sheer blue gown with a deep front. The golden corset brought extra drama to her look.

(Photograph: )

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Daisy Edgar-Jones was looking sweet and simple in a black co-ord set with broad collars. Daisy tied her hair up and kept her makeup simple.

(Photograph: )

Will Poulter

Will Poulter was looking dashing in an all-black suit.

(Photograph: )

A group photo

All glammed up! The female gang posed for a photo together, and they were all stunning.

(Photograph: )

Clara Amfo and Lydia West

Clara Amfo turned up in a black body-hugging dress with a cutout shoulder and white puffy sleeves. She added extra baldness to her look with a high bun. Meanwhile, Lydia West was sparkling at the 60th anniversary. West looked smart in a shimmery black suit with silver detailing.

(Photograph: )

Alisha Boe

Alisha Boe was looking hot and chic in a black velvet dress. The long-sleeved mini-dress featured a plunging front, which added more baldness to her look. She added extra glam with maroon lipstick and kept her hair open.

(Photograph: )