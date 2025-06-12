/'60 light-years away': NASA’s James Webb Telescope captures coldest exoplanet in distant star system

(Photograph: NASA )

A Misaligned Planetary System

14 Herculis is said to host two known planets. The orbits of these planets, however, are not aligned on the same plane, something which is rare in our solar system. Instead, their orbital paths cross at an angle of approximately 40 degrees, thus making the system structurally unusual. One of the many theories suggests the system may have once contained a third planet that was later ejected, causing this misalignment.