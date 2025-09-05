/60,000,000°C: That's how hot solar flares can get. Meanwhile, the Sun is a measly 15,000,000°C

Scientists have figured out just how hot a solar flare plasma can get when the sudden bursts of magnetic energy are released by the Sun. According to NASA, the Sun can be 15 million degrees Celsius (15.7 million Kelvin) at the core, and come down to only about 5,500 degrees C at the surface. But the plasma it releases is way hotter than you can imagine. Since it is being unleashed by the Sun, it is expected to be around at least the same range as the core temperature.