6 Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL history

Here's a look at six wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL history MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant Robin Uthappa, Quinton de Kock and Wriddhiman Saha.

Authored by: Umang Bafna
by Umang Bafna
6 Wicketkeepers with most dismissals in IPL history
6. Quinton de Kock (84 dismissals)
Playing for KKR in IPL 2025, Quinton de Kock has 84 dismissals in 98 innings of which 68 are caught out and 18 stumpings.

5. Robin Uthappa (90 dismissals)
Former RCB wicketkeeper, Robin Uthappa has registered 90 dismissals comprising of 58 catches and 32 stumpings.

4. Rishabh Pant (100 dismissals)
In 122 IPL matches, Rishabh Pant has notched 100 dismissals which includes of 76 catches and 24 stumpings.

3. Wriddhiman Saha (113 dismissals)
Former Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has played 170 games and dismissed 113 batters. 26 of them have been effected in a stumping while 87 were caught out.

2. Dinesh Karthik (174 dismissals)
Across 257 matches in IPL, Dinesh Karthik has dislodged the bails 37 times and has been in involved in caught out 137 times adding up to the tally of 174 dismissals.

1. MS Dhoni (198 dismissals)
MS Dhoni is known for changing the course of game from behind the wickets. He has the most dismissals in IPL since its inception. At the time of writing, in 275 matches he has been involved in 198 dismissals which includes 37 stumpings and 152 caught out.

MS Dhoni Robin Uthappa Quinton de Kock dinesh karthik Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant IPL
by Umang Bafna
