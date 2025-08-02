/6 unusual places in the world that looks like are from different plant

From The Danakil Depression in Ethiopia to Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia, here are six wonderfull places in Earth that feels
From mystical lands to breathtaking visuals, Earth is filled with places that will leave you in awe and surprise. Scroll down to check.
This eerie landscape will grip you with its haunting beauty. Located in northeastern Ethiopia near the borders of Eritrea and Djibouti, the Danakil Depression is one of the hottest places on Earth, with temperatures soaring above 50°C. It features toxic acid pools, active volcanoes, and a suffocating atmosphere, so extreme that scientists study it as a model for Martian environments. Looking at photos of this place, it truly feels like stepping onto another planet.
Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat, and it looks absolutely phenomenal. Located in the Daniel Campos Province in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia, this surreal destination draws thousands of travelers from around the globe. After rainfall, its vast surface transforms into a glassy mirror that reflects the sky, giving a breathtaking look. It’s so perfect, it almost seems artificially created.
Mount Roraima is a mystical tabletop mountain, often referred to as the “House of the Gods.” Rising like a fortress from the surrounding jungle, the mountain is covered in clouds, giving the illusion that it’s floating above the Earth, all isolated and ancient, it inspired Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Lost World and resembles a fragment of a forgotten world.
The floating pillars is one of China's most stunning natural landscapes. Referred to as China's Yellowstone Park, the spectacular area has over 3,000 sandstone pillars that are standing adjacent to each other, giving a dreamlike view. It has been said that the mountains was the inspiration for the floating Hallelujah Mountains in the movie Avatar.
Situated in the Denizli Province of southwestern Turkey, Pamukkale, meaning "cotton castle" in Turkish, is one of the country's most iconic natural attractions. It's famous for its brilliant white travertine terraces, cascading thermal pools, and mineral-rich waterfalls. The landscape looks like a frozen waterfall or a field of snowy clouds, yet it's all naturally formed by hot springs and mineral deposits.
Located in northern Arizona, Antelope Canyon is a breathtaking canyon formed through millions and thoudans of years of erosion, primarily caused by flash floods. It's narrow ways with red and orange sandstone walls give a surreal view with glowing textures that change with the sunlight. The walk in canyon feel like a walk in a different world.