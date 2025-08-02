/6 unusual places in the world that looks like are from different plant

This eerie landscape will grip you with its haunting beauty. Located in northeastern Ethiopia near the borders of Eritrea and Djibouti, the Danakil Depression is one of the hottest places on Earth, with temperatures soaring above 50°C. It features toxic acid pools, active volcanoes, and a suffocating atmosphere, so extreme that scientists study it as a model for Martian environments. Looking at photos of this place, it truly feels like stepping onto another planet.

