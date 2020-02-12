6 times Hollywood celebs repeated their red carpet outfits with swag

With sustainable fashion gaining momentum, Hollywood celebrities year after year bring their A-game to red carpets by upcycling old attires like what we see at this Oscars by Jane Fonda and others. See other times celebs repeated their outfits and we loved it!
Remember when Jane Fonda announced last year in November that she will henceforth stop buying clothes? Well she did mean it. At Oscars 2020 ceremony, Jane turned up in her long sleeved maroon red outfit that we have seen before. Jane originally wore the red dress to Cannes in 2014 that she teamed with a red coat. This was as part of her fight against climate change.
Kate Middleton walked the BAFTA 2020 red carpet wearing a stunning white and gold dress by Alexander McQueen. the Duchess stuck to the theme of sustainable fashion for the night as she rewore the dress that she debuted in 2012 while she was on trip with Prince William for the Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia.
He might be the man of the hour as he picked his most recent acting award at Oscars after literally winning every other Best Actor award. Joaquin took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Joker' but he's a true winner for designer Stella McCartney and for the world as the actor wore his custom tux for all awards. Stella McCartney in fact posted a photo from his Golden Globe win and wrote, "This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella."
Elizabeth Banks went to the Vanity Fair Oscars party 2020 in the same red dress that she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2004 and she looked as beautiful as she did when she stepped out in that dress 16 years ago. "It's gorgeous and it fits...so why not wear it again!?" the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a post with pictures of herself from both nights.
People barely manage to do for the second time but this Hollywood star did it thrice -- we are talking about repeating her outfit. Laura Dern recently picked up the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the film 'Marriage Story' donning the same custom Armani Privé gown that she wore in 1995. She paired her favorite LBD with a pink blazer to party with her fellow nominees and winners after her Oscar win. Before this, she wore this to Vanity Fair after party in 2013 and before that in 1995 with a black velvet shawl.
