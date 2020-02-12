6 times Hollywood celebs repeated their red carpet outfits with swag

Joaquin Phoenix

He might be the man of the hour as he picked his most recent acting award at Oscars after literally winning every other Best Actor award. Joaquin took home the Best Actor Oscar for his role in 'Joker' but he's a true winner for designer Stella McCartney and for the world as the actor wore his custom tux for all awards. Stella McCartney in fact posted a photo from his Golden Globe win and wrote, "This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣."

(Photograph:Twitter)