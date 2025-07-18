LOGIN
6 things about the Rolls-Royce that might surprise you

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 18, 2025, 21:16 IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 21:16 IST

Rolls-Royce built its first car in 1904. From the silent 10 hp engine to the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy, starry ceilings, hand-painted coachlines, and aircraft engines each detail is crafted with care.

(Photograph: X)

In 1904, Charles Rolls and Henry Royce met in Manchester, and then they started Rolls-Royce. Royce was a gifted engineer. Their goal was simple: to build the “best car in the world”. The first model, the Rolls-Royce 10 hp, was launched that year. Their early engines were tested using a dynamo, unusual for the time.

(Photograph: Rolls Royce)

In 1958, an iconic advert claimed, “At 60 miles an hour, now the loudest noise in the new Rolls-Royce comes from the electric clock.” Inspired by a British motoring magazine, this campaign boosted sales by half. Quiet rides remain a Rolls-Royce hallmark, giving owners a peaceful drive every time.

(Photograph: Rolls Royce)

The Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament first appeared in 1911. Its design was inspired by Eleanor Thornton; the figure’s finger to her lips was a nod to this.

(Photograph: Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce offers the Starlight Headliner, a ceiling with over 1,340 fibre-optic lights. The illuminated “stars” can be tailored to any sky pattern, even a special date’s constellations, as checked by astronomers. Each headliner is handcrafted at the Goodwood factory, showing the brand’s attention to detail.

(Photograph: Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce is not only known for cars. Since the First World War, they’ve been making engines for planes. The Eagle engine of 1915 powered famous wartime planes. Today, Rolls-Royce is one of the top names in aviation and marine engines development.

(Photograph: X)

Every Rolls-Royce is given a hand-painted coachline, up to six metres long. One master craftsman paints each line using special brushes, a task that takes three hours for a perfect finish. Owners may choose unique motifs or badges as part of their bespoke car design.

(Photograph: Rolls Royce)

Royalty, celebrities, and leaders have driven Rolls-Royce cars for over a century. Elvis Presley owned a 1961 Phantom, and modern royalty still choose the brand for its status and comfort. Nearly one third of buyers return for a new model, showing loyalty and love for the ultimate in luxury.

