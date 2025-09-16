/6 Stunning wildlife sanctuaries in India that are must visit destinations

Are you looking to explore wildlife sanctuaries in India? Let’s take a look at these six incredible sanctuaries, which are protected areas offering safety to animals and making beautiful natural spots perfect for nature lovers.
At Gir National Park, you can spot many animals like deer and birds. The park offers jeep safaris to see wildlife safely. December to March is the best time to visit.
Periyar is set in the beautiful Western Ghats and is known for its lush green forests. You can enjoy boat rides, elephant safaris, and nature walks here. The best time to visit is from September to April.
The Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest. It is famous for its Royal Bengal tigers and saltwater crocodiles. You can take a boat safari to explore these unique waterways. Visit from October to March for the best experience.
Ranthambore is known for its mix of forest, lakes, and ancient forts. This park is perfect for spotting deer. Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful scenery and rich wildlife. The best time to visit is from October to June.
Kaziranga is famous worldwide for its one-horned rhinoceros. This park is also home to many birds, deer, and elephants. You can go on exciting jeep safaris and enjoy the green open grasslands. The best months to visit are from November to April.
Jim Corbett is India's first national park. You can see Bengal tigers, elephants, and leopards here. The park has thick forests and grasslands. Jeep safaris let you explore and spot wild animals safely. The best time to visit is from November to June.