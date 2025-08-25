LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, 6 shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025

From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, 6 shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 25, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2025, 21:34 IST

From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, here's a look at the top six shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025

Virat Kohli (India) - Test
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli (India) - Test

Virat Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket in 2025. He leaves behind a record of 40 Test wins, 9,230 runs and the memorable 2018-19 series win in Australia.

Rohit Sharma (India) - Test
2 / 6
(Photograph: BCCI)

Rohit Sharma (India) - Test

Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket following India’s WTC defeat. As captain, he led in 24 matches with a 50% win ratio. Earlier, he had already retired from T20Is after guiding India to the 2024 World Cup title.

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - All formats
3 / 6
(Photograph: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara (India) - All formats

Cheteshwar Pujara, often called India’s "Wall 2.0," retired in 2025 after playing more than 100 Tests. Famous for his patience and fighting spirit, he saved India on many tough occasions with his solid batting and defence.

Steve Smith (Australia) - ODI
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Steve Smith (Australia) - ODI

Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith retired from ODIs after the Champions Trophy. With two World Cup titles (2015 and 2023) and over 5,000 runs, he leaves the game as one of the most greatest batsmen in the ODI format.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - ODI
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - ODI

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket in 2025. Known for his fearless hitting and game-changing innings, he gave fans many unforgettable moments that changed the way one-day cricket is played.

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) - T20Is
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) - T20Is

West Indies’ most experienced T20I player, Nicholas Pooran, shocked fans by retiring from T20Is at the age of just 29, right before the T20 World Cup. His aggressive batting made him one of the most exciting players in franchise leagues ( IPL and CPL) worldwide.

Trending Photo

From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, 6 shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025
6

From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, 6 shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025

National Sports Day 2025: Fitness secrets of some of India’s fittest athletes
5

National Sports Day 2025: Fitness secrets of some of India’s fittest athletes

What if a fighter jet tries to land on a moving train?
6

What if a fighter jet tries to land on a moving train?

What mystery odour forced the US Air Force to ground its entire fleet of F-22 Raptors?
7

What mystery odour forced the US Air Force to ground its entire fleet of F-22 Raptors?

Biggest nuclear tests in history: Tsar Bomba, Castle Bravo and their global impact
5

Biggest nuclear tests in history: Tsar Bomba, Castle Bravo and their global impact