/From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, 6 shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025

From Virat Kohli to Cheteshwar Pujara, here's a look at the top six shocking retirements in international cricket in 2025
Virat Kohli, India’s most successful Test captain, surprised everyone by retiring from Test cricket in 2025. He leaves behind a record of 40 Test wins, 9,230 runs and the memorable 2018-19 series win in Australia.
Rohit Sharma stepped away from Test cricket following India’s WTC defeat. As captain, he led in 24 matches with a 50% win ratio. Earlier, he had already retired from T20Is after guiding India to the 2024 World Cup title.
Cheteshwar Pujara, often called India’s "Wall 2.0," retired in 2025 after playing more than 100 Tests. Famous for his patience and fighting spirit, he saved India on many tough occasions with his solid batting and defence.
Australian batting stalwart Steve Smith retired from ODIs after the Champions Trophy. With two World Cup titles (2015 and 2023) and over 5,000 runs, he leaves the game as one of the most greatest batsmen in the ODI format.
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell retired from ODI cricket in 2025. Known for his fearless hitting and game-changing innings, he gave fans many unforgettable moments that changed the way one-day cricket is played.
West Indies’ most experienced T20I player, Nicholas Pooran, shocked fans by retiring from T20Is at the age of just 29, right before the T20 World Cup. His aggressive batting made him one of the most exciting players in franchise leagues ( IPL and CPL) worldwide.