/6 scientific reasons to doubt Ryo Tatsuki’s 2025 prophecy

Experts say there is no scientific proof behind Ryo Tatsuki’s 2025 disaster prediction. Her past “accurate” forecasts may be coincidences. Scientists urge people to focus on real earthquake safety, not viral fear from social media or vague manga prophecies.
Experts say Ryo Tatsuki’s prediction of a 5 July 2025 disaster is not based on science. Earthquake forecasting with exact dates is impossible using current technology. Japan’s Meteorological Agency calls her claims “unreliable” and urges people to trust data, not dreams.
Scientists argue that Tatsuki’s so-called “accurate” predictions, such as the 2011 tsunami, are likely coincidences. Her manga uses vague language, making it easy to link her words to events after they happen, rather than true forecasting.
Tatsuki’s vision of a giant underwater crack between Japan and the Philippines does not fit known seismic patterns. While the Nankai Trough has a high chance of a quake in 30 years, there is no evidence for a specific event in 2025 or “boiling seas”.
Scientists warn that viral posts on X and TikTok exaggerate Tatsuki’s prophecy. Hashtags like #July5Disaster fuel fear, not facts. Experts urge people to check information from trusted sources instead of believing social media trends.
Past predictions by famous figures like Baba Vanga have failed, such as her claim of a world war in 2010. Scientists say Tatsuki’s “15-year cycle” is just a way to explain away missed predictions, not scientific evidence.
Experts advise focusing on earthquake drills and safety education, not fear. Japan’s advanced warning systems and strict building rules help reduce risk. Scientists say being prepared is more effective than worrying about unproven prophecies.