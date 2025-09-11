/From Switzerland to Singapore, 6 safest countries in the world (2025)

The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 has named the world’s safest countries. According to the report, nations with strong governance, low corruption and effective use of resources are considered as most peaceful countries. Let's have a look at top six safest countries in world in 2025.
With a GPI score of 1.095, Iceland remains the safest country in the world for the 18th year in a row. Its safety is supported by very low crime rate and no military presence.
Ireland is ranked second on this list with a score of 1.260. Ireland gets benefits from its neutral stance in global conflicts, strong welfare system and low crime rates.
Scoring 1.282 on this list, New Zealand is praised for its strict crime control, protection of human rights and safe environment.
With a score of 1.294 in GPI, Austria stands out for its political stability and low military activity.
Switzerland also stands at 1.294. This country is known for its safety and very low crime rates.
Singapore is ranked sixth with a score of 1.357. It is the only Asian nation on this list and is recognized for its tough laws, efficient government and secure environment.