LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Switzerland to Singapore, 6 safest countries in the world (2025)

From Switzerland to Singapore, 6 safest countries in the world (2025)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 24:25 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 24:25 IST

The Global Peace Index (GPI) 2025 has named the world’s safest countries. According to the report, nations with strong governance, low corruption and effective use of resources are considered as most peaceful countries. Let's have a look at top six safest countries in world in 2025.

Iceland
1 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Iceland

With a GPI score of 1.095, Iceland remains the safest country in the world for the 18th year in a row. Its safety is supported by very low crime rate and no military presence.

Ireland
2 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Ireland

Ireland is ranked second on this list with a score of 1.260. Ireland gets benefits from its neutral stance in global conflicts, strong welfare system and low crime rates.

New Zealand
3 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

New Zealand

Scoring 1.282 on this list, New Zealand is praised for its strict crime control, protection of human rights and safe environment.

Austria
4 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Austria

With a score of 1.294 in GPI, Austria stands out for its political stability and low military activity.

Switzerland
5 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Switzerland

Switzerland also stands at 1.294. This country is known for its safety and very low crime rates.

Singapore
6 / 6
(Photograph: Freepik)

Singapore

Singapore is ranked sixth with a score of 1.357. It is the only Asian nation on this list and is recognized for its tough laws, efficient government and secure environment.

Trending Photo

From Switzerland to Singapore, 6 safest countries in the world (2025)
6

From Switzerland to Singapore, 6 safest countries in the world (2025)

From Naruto to The Simpsons: 7 must-watch animated series of all time on Netflix and Amazon Prime
8

From Naruto to The Simpsons: 7 must-watch animated series of all time on Netflix and Amazon Prime

How were black holes discovered? 240-year-old concept hypothesised 'dark stars' which turned out to be...
7

How were black holes discovered? 240-year-old concept hypothesised 'dark stars' which turned out to be...

Conjuring to Evil Dead: 5 horror films on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more
6

Conjuring to Evil Dead: 5 horror films on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video & more

Who rules the AI world? Top 7 countries leading the AI race — Know where India rank
7

Who rules the AI world? Top 7 countries leading the AI race — Know where India rank