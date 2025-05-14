Published: May 14, 2025, 12:12 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
Six forts in Rajasthan are particularly Instagram-worthy. These forts offer stunning architecture, panoramic views, and rich historical context, making them perfect for capturing memorable moments. Life & Fun | Photos
Amer Fort
The magnificent Amer Fort is an extensive palace complex that has been built with pale yellow and pink sandstone, and with white marble. The fort is divided into four main sections that are graced with their own courtyards.
Jaisalmer Fort
Jaisalmer Fort is situated in the city of Jaisalmer, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It is one of the very few "living forts" in the world, as nearly one fourth of the old city's population still resides within the fort. For the better part of its 860-year history, the fort was the city of Jaisalmer.
Mehrangarh Fort
One of the largest forts in Rajasthan, it contains some of the finest palaces and preserves in its museum many priceless relics of Indian courtly life. For over five centuries Mehrangarh has been the headquarters of the senior branch of Rajput clan known as the Rathores.
Chittorgarh Fort
Chittorgarh, also known as Chittod Fort, is one of the largest forts in India. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fort was the capital of Mewar and is located in the present-day city of Chittorgarh.
Ranthambore Fort
The fort is characterised by temples, tanks, massive gates and huge walls. Constructed in 944 AD, Ranthambore Fort has witnessed many sieges and battles. Probably the most famous among these is the war of Rao Hamir in 1301 against the Sultan of Delhi, Alauddin Khilji.
Kumbhalgarh Fort
Kumbhalgarh, also known as the Great Wall of India, is a fortress on the westerly range of Aravalli Hills in Kumbhalgarh in the Rajsamand district of the Rajasthan state in India. It was built during the 15th century by Rana Kumbha.
