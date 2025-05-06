6 Players with most catches in IPL history

1. Virat Kohli – 117 Catches
A one-club wonder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star and former captain Virat Kohli has scalped 117 catches in 263 matches at the time of writing. He remains one of the best fielders in the IPL history while being renowned for his batting.
2. Suresh Raina – 109 Catches
Suresh Raina with 109 catches in 205 matches was instrumental in Chennai Super Kings’s success as he helped them win five IPL titles. Raina’s excellent return saw him in the elites while enjoying a stellar career.
3. Ravindra Jadeja – 108 Catches
Arguably the greatest all-rounder in IPL history, Ravindra Jadeja has clutched 108 catches at the time of writing in 251 matches. He won the maiden IPL title with Rajasthan Royals in 2008 while helping CSK in the future triumphs.
4. Kieron Pollard – 103 Catches
West Indies great Kieron Pollard has 103 catches to his name in the IPL history as he dominated the cricketing field with his tall stature. He played 189 matches in the IPL, all of them for Mumbai Indians from 2010 to 2022.
5. Rohit Sharma – 102 Catches
A six-time IPL winner, Rohit Sharma has clutched 102 catches in 267 matches in the IPL, underlining his importance in the side. Rohit also holds the record for second-most sixes in the IPL history after Chris Gayle.
6. Shikhar Dhawan – 99 Catches
A legend in IPL, Shikhar Dhawan clutched 99 catches in IPL history while representing the likes of Mumbai Indians, SunRisers Hyderabad and others. He also ranks third on the list for most runs in IPL history.