LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson: 6 players with longest sixes in international cricket, no 2 will shock you

From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson: 6 players with longest sixes in international cricket, one name will shock you

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 18:31 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 18:31 IST

From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson, here's a look at six players with the longest sixes in international cricket. The player at the second position will shock you.

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 153 meters
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Shahid Afridi (Pakistan) - 153 meters

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hit one of the longest sixes ever in cricket history. In 2013, during an ODI match in Johannesburg, he smashed a huge 153-meter six off South African bowler Ryan McLaren.

Brett Lee (Australia) - 143 meters
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Brett Lee (Australia) - 143 meters

Australian fast bowler Brett Lee surprised everyone by hitting one of the biggest sixes in cricket history. He smashed a 143-meter long six against West Indies bowler Daren Powell during a Test match in 2005.

Jacob Oram (New Zealand) - 130 meters
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Jacob Oram (New Zealand) - 130 meters

New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram once hit a massive six measuring 130 meters during an ODI match against Australia in 2006.

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 127 meters
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Martin Guptill (New Zealand) - 127 meters

Known for his powerful hitting, New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashed a 127-meter long six off South African bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe during an ODI match in 2012.

Liam Livingstone (England) - 122 meters
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Liam Livingstone (England) - 122 meters

England's Liam Livingstone is famous for hitting big sixes. In a T20I match in Headingley in 2021, he hit a 122-meter six off Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf.

Corey Anderson (New Zealand) - 122 meters
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Corey Anderson (New Zealand) - 122 meters

New Zealand’s Corey Anderson is known for his hard-hitting batting style. In an ODI match against India in 2014, he smashed a 122-meter long six off Mohammed Shami.

Trending Photo

From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson: 6 players with longest sixes in international cricket, one name will shock you
6

From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson: 6 players with longest sixes in international cricket, one name will shock you

Only this fighter jet could land in Delhi's Connaught Place
6

Only this fighter jet could land in Delhi's Connaught Place

Meet 5 players with the most consecutive Wimbledon titles won in Open Era (Men’s Singles)
5

Meet 5 players with the most consecutive Wimbledon titles won in Open Era (Men’s Singles)

Hidden cost of defending our skies: How fighter jets fuel climate change and cause air pollution?
7

Hidden cost of defending our skies: How fighter jets fuel climate change and cause air pollution?

From F-22 Raptor to Su-57 Felon: Top 5 most feared fighter jets in war history
5

From F-22 Raptor to Su-57 Felon: Top 5 most feared fighter jets in war history