From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson: 6 players with longest sixes in international cricket, one name will shock you

From Shahid Afridi to Corey Anderson, here's a look at six players with the longest sixes in international cricket. The player at the second position will shock you.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hit one of the longest sixes ever in cricket history. In 2013, during an ODI match in Johannesburg, he smashed a huge 153-meter six off South African bowler Ryan McLaren.
Australian fast bowler Brett Lee surprised everyone by hitting one of the biggest sixes in cricket history. He smashed a 143-meter long six against West Indies bowler Daren Powell during a Test match in 2005.
New Zealand all-rounder Jacob Oram once hit a massive six measuring 130 meters during an ODI match against Australia in 2006.
Known for his powerful hitting, New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashed a 127-meter long six off South African bowler Lonwabo Tsotsobe during an ODI match in 2012.
England's Liam Livingstone is famous for hitting big sixes. In a T20I match in Headingley in 2021, he hit a 122-meter six off Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf.
New Zealand’s Corey Anderson is known for his hard-hitting batting style. In an ODI match against India in 2014, he smashed a 122-meter long six off Mohammed Shami.