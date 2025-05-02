6 Players to watch out for in 2025: Future stars in making

1. Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya is a left-handed batter from Delhi. He once hit six sixes in an over and has stunned everyone with 608 runs in the Delhi Premier League. His six-hitting ability helped him to get a contract with the Punjab Kings, where he has scored 346 runs in 10 innings along with a century.