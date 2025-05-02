6 Players to watch out for in 2025: Future stars in making

1. Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya is a left-handed batter from Delhi. He once hit six sixes in an over and has stunned everyone with 608 runs in the Delhi Premier League. His six-hitting ability helped him to get a contract with the Punjab Kings, where he has scored 346 runs in 10 innings along with a century.
2. Vipraj Nigam
Vipraj Nigam is a legspinner from Uttar Pradesh. He took 20 wickets in 11 matches in the UPT20 League. Currently, he is with the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025 where has shown an all-round display by scoring 256 runs and claiming nine wickets.
3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years old, has scored a 58-ball century in youth Tests and a triple hundred in a U-19 match. He is the youngest Indian to get an IPL contract. Also, he has shone in the IPL by scoring a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans.
4. Ryan Rickelton
Ryan Rickelton is a wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa. He smashed a 63-ball century in Major League Cricket and had a great SA20 season. Currently with the Mumbai Indians, he has smashed 334 run in 11 innings with a strike rate of over 150.
5. Corbin Bosch
Corbin Bosch is a bowling allrounder from South Africa. He won the SA20 with MI Cape Town and was picked as a replacement in IPL 2025. Altough, he has played just two games for MI but he has justified his selection by scoring quick runs down the order.
6. Eshan Malinga
Eshan Malinga is a fast bowler from Sri Lanka. He swings the new ball and bowls accurate yorkers. After making his ODI debut recently, he was picked by SunRisers Hyderabad for his sheer pace. Eshan has claimed five wickets in three games that he has played.