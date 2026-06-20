/The Uncrowned Kings: 6 Dutch legends who missed out on Ballon d’Or but dominated FIFA World Cup

Like Rep, Bergkamp also featured at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998. Although the Netherlands failed to win any, Bergkamp made headlines for scoring three goals in each edition. Before he became a Premier League great with the Gunners, Bergkamp came close to winning the most coveted individual prize in football, the Ballon d’Or, twice. While he finished second behind Roberto Baggio in 1992, Bergkamp finished third in 1993.