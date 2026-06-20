/The Uncrowned Kings: 6 Dutch legends who missed out on Ballon d’Or but dominated FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands return to action on Saturday against Sweden for their second FIFA World Cup 2026 league fixture. After failing to breach the Japanese defence in the 2-2 draw in their opener, they will aim for three crucial points. Let’s check who leads their goal tally at the FIFA World Cups.
A key figure in the Netherlands’ ‘total football’ era, Johnny Rep has scored seven goals at FIFA World Cups in 14 outings. Having played two World Cups (1974 and 1978), Rep scored four and three goals in each edition, respectively. Meanwhile, despite being a polarising figure on that Dutch side, Rep never won a Ballon d’Or.
Like Rep, Bergkamp also featured at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998. Although the Netherlands failed to win any, Bergkamp made headlines for scoring three goals in each edition. Before he became a Premier League great with the Gunners, Bergkamp came close to winning the most coveted individual prize in football, the Ballon d’Or, twice. While he finished second behind Roberto Baggio in 1992, Bergkamp finished third in 1993.
Alongside Rep, Rensenbrink also led the Netherlands’ attack in the 1974 and 1978 editions. After scoring just one goal in the 1974 World Cup, Rensenbrink smashed five in the following edition. Two years after his maiden World Cup appearance, Rensenbrink finished second in 1976 (behind Franz Beckenbauer) and third in 1978 (behind Kevin Keegan and Hans Krankl).
The famous Dutch winger of the last two decades, Arjen Robben, sits in fourth place with six goals across three editions. While he scored just one in the 2006 edition, Robben bettered his numbers (2 in 2010) and 3 in the 2014 edition. After his sensational campaign in Brazil in 2014, Robben finished fourth in the race for the Ballon d’Or.
Wesley Sneijder is fifth on this list, with six goals in two editions. Sneijder scored five goals in the 2010 edition, helping the Netherlands reach the final. That was his best year, also helping Inter Milan complete its continental treble, only to finish fourth on the list of the Ballon d’Or. In the 2014 edition, he scored just one goal for the Netherlands.