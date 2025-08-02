/From Saleem Malik to Mohammad Amir: 6 Pakistani cricketers who were involved in match fixing

Pakistan's batting mainstay in the late 80s and 90s, Saleem Malik, was banned for life in 2000 for match-fixing. Justice Qayyum’s investigation found him guilty, later banning him from all cricket formats.

Australian cricketers Shane Warne and Mark Waugh later confirmed that Malik tried to influence them to lose a Test match in 1994-95. Salim, meanwhile, challenged the ban in 2001, but the court rejected his request. In 2008, the Lahore court overturned his ban.