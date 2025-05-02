Advertisment
6 oldest living birds species

The gallery highlights six of the oldest living bird species, featuring the Laysan Albatross, known for its impressive longevity and widespread presence across the Pacific.

Authored by: WION Web Team
6 Oldest living birds species: (pexels)
Laysan Albatross
Laysan Albatross

Laysan Albatross is a seabird that lives across the North Pacific. They are colonial and usually nest on scattered small islands. They can live up to 70 years or even longer.

Sooty Tern

Sooty Terns are among the longest living birds in the world. They can typically live up to 32 to 34 years. They are seabirds of the tropical oceans, and skim the sea surface for food, and return to land only to breed.

Cockatoos

Cockatoos are the oldest and longest-living birds. Some studies have reported that they can live up to 21-35 years in wildlife. Some oldest living cacokons have lived up to 80 years in captivity.

Atlantic Puffin

Atlantic Puffin is a seabird that has a multicoloured bill. They are also called the clown of the sea. They can live up to 20-25 years.

Bald Eagle

Bald Eagles are Haliaeetus leucocephalus (species), which are native to North America. They can live for a long time, up to 15 to 30 years. Some of these birds have lived up to 38 years old.

Chilean Flamingo

Chilean Flamingos are a large species of height 110–130 cm (43–51 in). They are known for their greyish legs and pink joints. They can live up to 40 years and more.

