Published: Jun 06, 2025, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 16:12 IST
6 Must-watch Shine Tom Chacko performances that prove his range
From intense thrillers to emotional dramas, Shine Tom Chacko has carved out a niche for himself in Malayalam cinema as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Here are eight standout performances that you shouldn't miss:
Ishq
As Alwin, Shine delivered a chilling performance that blurred the lines of morality and that’s a testament to how good he was.
Kurup
Though his screen time was limited, Shine left a strong impact as the cunning and ambitious Alexander.
Love
In this psychological thriller directed by Khalid Rahman, Shine's performance as Deepak was layered and intense.
Annmariya Kalippilaanu
In a lighter role, Shine played a small-time crook with a conscience. His comedic delivery was natural and added heart to this feel-good film.
Dasara
Shine stood out with his menacing screen presence. Sharing screen space with Nani, he made his mark in a high-stakes rural action drama.
Thallumaala
The actor delivered one of his performances, Shine stole the show as the meaning and unpredictable S.I. Reji.