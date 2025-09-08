LOGIN
From United States to Italy, 6 most visited countries of all time

According to data from the World Population Review, these are the top six most-visited countries of all time in the world. This list includes the likes of France, China, and the United States. Did your nation make the cut? Check it out.

France - 89.4 million
France - 89.4 million

France is one of the most loved travel spots in the world, famously known for its landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Notre-Dame, the Côte d’Azur, Versailles and Disneyland Paris. Its long history, culture, delicious food, and 54 UNESCO World Heritage Sites bring millions of visitors every year.

Spain - 83.7 million
Spain - 83.7 million

Spain attracts travellers with its lively culture, old architecture, and sunny beaches. Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia and Madrid’s Prado Museum highlight Spain's art, while the Alhambra in Granada shows Moorish beauty.

United States - 79.3 millions
United States - 79.3 millions

The United States offers a variety of attractions for tourists, from the busy streets of New York City to the natural wonder of the Grand Canyon and the fun of Disney World in Florida.

The US also has 26 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Yellowstone National Park, and a well-developed tourism network that makes travel easy and enjoyable.

China - 65.7 million
China - 65.7 million

China attracts people with its mix of ancient traditions and modern cities. The Great Wall stretches across mountains and valleys (nature), while the Forbidden City in Beijing reflects imperial history.

Italy - 64.5 million
Italy - 64.5 million

Italy is home to 61 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and is home to art, history, and food. The Colosseum and Pantheon in Rome are filled with echoes of ancient times, while Venice’s canals offer romantic charm and Florence’s Uffizi Gallery showcases Renaissance (a period in European civilisation that was marked by a revival of Classical learning and wisdom) masterpieces.

Turkey - 51.2 million
Turkey - 51.2 million

Turkey sits between Europe and Asia, offering a blend of cultures. In Istanbul, the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque stand as iconic landmarks, while Cappadocia offers breathtaking hot-air balloon rides. Ancient ruins such as Ephesus make the country a diverse and exciting destination.

